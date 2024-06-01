Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiwetinohk Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

KEC opened at C$13.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.28. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.61 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.26). Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of C$126.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.80 million.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.