Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in May

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 605,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 281.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 405,793 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 84.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 227,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 99.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 216,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 1,429.4% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,231 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,801. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

