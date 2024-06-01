Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlanta Braves

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -21.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.