Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -21.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
