Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,595,000 after buying an additional 5,164,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,487,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 448,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 261,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 241,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AY. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.