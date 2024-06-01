Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.66

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 145657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.