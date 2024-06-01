Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.57. The company had a trading volume of 656,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

