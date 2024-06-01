Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Adero Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,999 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 4.7% of Adero Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adero Partners LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $55,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,509,000 after buying an additional 118,040 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,007,000 after buying an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 192,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. 203,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,242. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

