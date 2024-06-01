Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.7 %

MPC opened at $176.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

