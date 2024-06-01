Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

