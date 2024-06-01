Avestar Capital LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Earth Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.