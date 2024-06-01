Avestar Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $963.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,051.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,026.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

