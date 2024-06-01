Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,338 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,819 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

