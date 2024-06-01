Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 230,650 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,650 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Option Care Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,698,000 after buying an additional 397,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.4 %

OPCH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 1,096,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.