Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 624,200 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,513,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,200 shares during the period. NU comprises 1.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in NU were worth $104,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE NU traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,542,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,881,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NU shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

