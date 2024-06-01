Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.24% of Evolv Technologies worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVLV shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

