Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $138.47 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,521 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $138,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.89. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $259.35. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

