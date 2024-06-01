Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,513 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.1% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.23% of Blackstone worth $217,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 914.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 37.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 264.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,694. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

