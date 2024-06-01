Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,558 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.32% of MakeMyTrip worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie downgraded MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 698,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.