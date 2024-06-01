Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $251,000.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $80.03. 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

