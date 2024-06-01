Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 13360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$727,400.00, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

