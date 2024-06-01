B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Stock Price Down 3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 50,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 100,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

