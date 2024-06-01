Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,775.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $264,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 444,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,548. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $253.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

