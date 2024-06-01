Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.96. 178,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

