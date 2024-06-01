Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.94.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

