Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Update

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 941,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 313,227 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,857,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,955,725 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bakkt stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($7.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($4.50). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BKKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

