Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Update

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 941,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Bakkt
In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 313,227 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,857,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,955,725 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bakkt Stock Performance
Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($7.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($4.50). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BKKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKKT
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkt
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.