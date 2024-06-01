Bank of America Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $84.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

