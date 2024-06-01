Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 58,188,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,779,228. The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

