Bank of America Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $180.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.81.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $835,946,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

