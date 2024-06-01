Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 9,660.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE BOH opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

