Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the April 30th total of 21,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 792,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BMO stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. 946,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,393. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.