Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 324,446 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 164.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,446 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,217,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 319,287.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. 8,825,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,548. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

