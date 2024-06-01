Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cummins were worth $41,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.73. 1,533,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.