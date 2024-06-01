Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,114 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $44,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,796,000 after purchasing an additional 261,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,440,000 after purchasing an additional 550,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 11,067,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,154. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

