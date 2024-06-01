Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 161,932 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 548.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $37,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,714. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $236.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.03.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.