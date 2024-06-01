Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,336,209 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,840,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $225,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

PFE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 78,290,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

