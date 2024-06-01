Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 121,219 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,219 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $175,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,386,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,826,000 after buying an additional 143,356 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.22 on Friday, reaching $567.98. 2,106,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,763. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.07. The company has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

