Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $28,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $10,142,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.5 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.01. 2,658,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

