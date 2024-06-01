Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 32,541 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.23% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $49,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

