Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 37,756 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,134,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,756 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.24% of Nutrien worth $345,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,214. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

