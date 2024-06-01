Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 37,966 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $35,544,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kenvue by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after purchasing an additional 732,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 380,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,449,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,881,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

View Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.