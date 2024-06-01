Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.16. 68,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,983. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

