Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,156,000 after buying an additional 198,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.83. 666,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,842. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

