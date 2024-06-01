Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,340,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 649,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.1 %

MKC stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. 4,052,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

