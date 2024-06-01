Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 12.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 5.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.25. 951,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

