Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

DD traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $82.16. 3,777,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,904. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

