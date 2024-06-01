Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 13,490 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of SU traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 12,948,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,025. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

