Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.84

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as low as $12.01. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 3,804 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $67.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

