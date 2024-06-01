Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Up 1.6%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 19,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
