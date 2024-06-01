Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $132.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.36.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

