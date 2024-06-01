Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

